Sabre: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — SOUTHLAKE, Texas (AP) — Sabre Corp. (SABR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $848.7 million.

The Southlake, Texas-based company said it had profit of $1.98 per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 1 cent per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 4 cents per share.

The provider of technology services to the travel industry posted revenue of $715.2 million in the period, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $708.8 million.

