Royalty Pharma: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Royalty Pharma (RPRX) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $288 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 51 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.17 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.11 per share.

The company posted revenue of $609 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $814 million.

Royalty Pharma expects full-year revenue in the range of $3.2 billion to $3.25 billion.

