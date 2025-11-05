Royal Gold: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) — DENVER (AP) — Royal Gold Inc. (RGLD) on Wednesday reported earnings of $126.8 million in its third…

On a per-share basis, the Denver-based company said it had net income of $1.92. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions, were $2.06 per share.

The manager of precious metal royalties posted revenue of $252.1 million in the period.

