RMR Group: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 12, 2025, 5:00 PM

NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — NEWTON, Mass. (AP) — RMR Group Inc. (RMR) on Wednesday reported earnings of $3.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Newton, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 20 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The real estate management services provider posted revenue of $159.4 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $17.6 million, or $1.06 per share. Revenue was reported as $700.3 million.

