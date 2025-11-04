Rigel: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on Tuesday reported net…

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (AP) — Rigel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RIGL) on Tuesday reported net income of $27.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the South San Francisco, California-based company said it had profit of $1.46.

The drug developer posted revenue of $69.5 million in the period.

Rigel expects full-year revenue in the range of $285 million to $290 million.

