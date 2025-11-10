Red Robin: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Monday reported a loss of…

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Inc. (RRGB) on Monday reported a loss of $18.4 million in its third quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $1.03 per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 70 cents per share.

The casual restaurant chain posted revenue of $265.1 million in the period.

