Recursion Pharmaceuticals: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RXRX) on Wednesday reported a loss of $162.3 million in its third quarter.

The Salt Lake City-based company said it had a loss of 36 cents per share.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $5.2 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $17.4 million.

