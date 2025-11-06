Ready Capital: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.7 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Ready Capital Corporation (RC) on Thursday reported a loss of $16.7 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 13 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to 94 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust posted revenue of $137.5 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $10.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.