Reading International: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 14, 2025, 9:10 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Reading International Inc. (RDI) on Friday reported a loss of $4.2 million in its third quarter.

The New York-based company said it had a loss of 18 cents per share.

The movie theater owner posted revenue of $52.2 million in the period.

