Rapid7: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BOSTON (AP) — BOSTON (AP) — Rapid7 Inc. (RPD) on Tuesday reported third-quarter net income of $9.8 million.

The Boston-based company said it had profit of 15 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, were 57 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 45 cents per share.

The cybersecurity company posted revenue of $218 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $216 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Rapid7 expects its per-share earnings to range from 37 cents to 44 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $214 million to $216 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Rapid7 expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.02 to $2.09 per share, with revenue ranging from $856 million to $858 million.

