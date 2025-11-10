Ranger Energy: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) on Monday reported earnings of $1.2 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Ranger Energy Services, Inc. (RNGR) on Monday reported earnings of $1.2 million in its third quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $128.9 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RNGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RNGR

