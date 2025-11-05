Ralliant: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ralliant Corp. (RAL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $39.9 million. On…

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Ralliant Corp. (RAL) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $39.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Raleigh, North Carolina-based company said it had profit of 35 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 60 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 58 cents per share.

The maker of precision instruments posted revenue of $529.1 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $519.1 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Ralliant expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 68 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $535 million to $550 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

