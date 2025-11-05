QVC Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — QVC Group Inc. (QVCGA) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — QVC Group Inc. (QVCGA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $80 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Chester, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $9.89.

The online commerce holding company posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period.

