QVC Group: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 5, 2025, 6:01 PM

WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — WEST CHESTER, Pa. (AP) — QVC Group Inc. (QVCGA) on Wednesday reported a loss of $80 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the West Chester, Pennsylvania-based company said it had a loss of $9.89.

The online commerce holding company posted revenue of $2.21 billion in the period.

