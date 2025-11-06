QuinStreet: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of…

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — QuinStreet Inc. (QNST) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter earnings of $4.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had profit of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 22 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 22 cents per share.

The online marketing services company posted revenue of $285.9 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $280 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, QuinStreet said it expects revenue in the range of $270 million to $280 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QNST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QNST

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.