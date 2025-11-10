Quest Resource: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

November 10, 2025, 4:09 PM

THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Quest Resource Holding Corp. (QRHC) on Monday reported a loss of $1.3 million in its third quarter.

The The Colony, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 2 cents per share.

The recycling company posted revenue of $63.3 million in the period.

