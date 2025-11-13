Quantum Corp.: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.5 million in…

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (AP) — Quantum Corp. (QMCO) on Thursday reported a loss of $46.5 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Centennial, Colorado-based company said it had a loss of $3.49. Losses, adjusted to extinguish debt and for restructuring costs, were 54 cents per share.

The computer storage device maker posted revenue of $62.7 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Quantum Corp. expects its results to range from a loss of 61 cents per share to a loss of 41 cents per share.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $65 million to $69 million for the fiscal third quarter.

