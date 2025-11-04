Qualys: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — FOSTER CITY, Calif. (AP) — Qualys Inc. (QLYS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $50.3…

On a per-share basis, the Foster City, California-based company said it had net income of $1.39. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and non-recurring costs, were $1.86 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.56 per share.

The maker of security-analysis software posted revenue of $169.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $165.7 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Qualys expects its per-share earnings to range from $1.73 to $1.80.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $172 million to $174 million for the fiscal fourth quarter.

Qualys expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.20 to $6.50 per share, with revenue ranging from $665.8 million to $667.8 million.

