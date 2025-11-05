Qualcomm: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.12 billion in…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.12 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The San Diego-based company said it had a loss of $2.89 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, were $3 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.88 per share.

The chipmaker posted revenue of $11.27 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $10.79 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $5.54 billion, or $5.01 per share. Revenue was reported as $44.28 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Qualcomm expects its per-share earnings to range from $3.30 to $3.50.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $11.8 billion to $12.6 billion for the fiscal first quarter.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QCOM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QCOM

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.