Q2 Holdings: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $15 million.…

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $15 million.

On a per-share basis, the Austin, Texas-based company said it had profit of 23 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 57 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 55 cents per share.

The provider of online banking software posted revenue of $201.7 million in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $197.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Q2 Holdings said it expects revenue in the range of $202.4 million to $206.4 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $789 million to $793 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on QTWO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/QTWO

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.