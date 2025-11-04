Purple Innovation: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.7 million…

LEHI, Utah (AP) — LEHI, Utah (AP) — Purple Innovation, Inc. (PRPL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $11.7 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lehi, Utah-based company said it had a loss of 11 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 8 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 9 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $118.8 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $123.1 million.

Purple Innovation expects full-year revenue in the range of $465 million to $485 million.

