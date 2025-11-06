Puma Biotech: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.8 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — Puma Biotechnology Inc. (PBYI) on Thursday reported earnings of $8.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angeles-based company said it had net income of 17 cents. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense, were 21 cents per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $54.5 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Puma Biotech said it expects revenue in the range of $67 million to $70 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $220 million to $223 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBYI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBYI

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.