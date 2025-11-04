PTC Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

WARREN, N.J. (AP) — WARREN, N.J. (AP) — PTC Therapeutics Inc. (PTCT) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $15.9 million.…

On a per-share basis, the Warren, New Jersey-based company said it had profit of 20 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of $1.19 per share.

The biopharmaceutical company posted revenue of $211 million in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $175.6 million.

PTC Therapeutics expects full-year revenue in the range of $750 million to $800 million.

