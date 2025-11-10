Protara Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) on Monday reported a loss of $13.3 million…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (TARA) on Monday reported a loss of $13.3 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 39 cents per share.

