Protalix: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.4 million in…

HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) — Protalix BioTherapeutics Inc. (PLX) on Thursday reported earnings of $2.4 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hackensack, New Jersey-based company said it had net income of 3 cents.

The drug developer posted revenue of $17.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLX

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.