Prospect Capital: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Prospect Capital Corp. (PSEC) on Thursday reported profit of $78 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had profit of 10 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment costs, were 17 cents per share.

The business development company posted revenue of $157.6 million in the period.

