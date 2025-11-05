Procore Technologies: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.1 million…

CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — CARPINTERIA, Calif. (AP) — Procore Technologies Inc. (PCOR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $9.1 million in its third quarter.

The Carpinteria, California-based company said it had a loss of 6 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and amortization costs, came to 42 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 31 cents per share.

The construction management software posted revenue of $338.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327.4 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Procore Technologies said it expects revenue in the range of $339 million to $341 million.

The company expects full-year revenue of $1.31 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCOR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCOR

