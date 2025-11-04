ProAssurance: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — ProAssurance Corp. (PRA) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $1.4 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Birmingham, Alabama-based company said it had net income of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 15 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 28 cents per share.

The medical professional liability insurer posted revenue of $279.6 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $274 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $276 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

