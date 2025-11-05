Primerica: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $206.8 million.…

DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — DULUTH, Ga. (AP) — Primerica Inc. (PRI) on Wednesday reported third-quarter net income of $206.8 million.

The Duluth, Georgia-based company said it had profit of $6.35 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $6.33 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $5.52 per share.

The life insurance and financial products company posted revenue of $839.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $838.9 million, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $827.4 million.

