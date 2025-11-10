PowerFleet: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) on Monday reported a loss of $4.3…

WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — WOODCLIFF LAKE, N.J. (AP) — PowerFleet, Inc. (AIOT) on Monday reported a loss of $4.3 million in its fiscal second quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 3 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 2 cents per share.

The maker of tracking and communications technology for fleet vehicles posted revenue of $111.7 million in the period, which topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $105.6 million.

PowerFleet expects full-year revenue in the range of $435 million to $445 million.

The company’s shares closed at $4.89. A year ago, they were trading at $5.40.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on AIOT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/AIOT

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.