Power Integrations: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Power Integrations Inc. (POWI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $1.4 million in its third quarter.

The San Jose, California-based company said it had a loss of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for stock option expense and pretax expenses, were 36 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The maker of integrated circuits used for power conversion posted revenue of $118.9 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $118.5 million.

For the current quarter ending in December, Power Integrations said it expects revenue in the range of $100 million to $105 million.

