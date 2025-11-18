Powell Industries: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Tuesday reported net income of $51.4 million in its…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Powell Industries Inc. (POWL) on Tuesday reported net income of $51.4 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had profit of $4.22 per share.

The energy equipment company posted revenue of $298 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $180.7 million, or $14.86 per share. Revenue was reported as $1.1 billion.

