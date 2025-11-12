Live Radio
Pluri: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 12, 2025, 4:58 PM

HAIFA, Israel (AP) — HAIFA, Israel (AP) — Pluri Inc. (PLUR) on Wednesday reported a loss of $5.9 million in its fiscal first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Haifa, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 65 cents.

The biotechnology company posted revenue of $316,000 in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PLUR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PLUR

