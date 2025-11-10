Plug Power: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Monday reported a loss of $361.9 million…

SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — SLINGERLANDS, N.Y. (AP) — Plug Power Inc. (PLUG) on Monday reported a loss of $361.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Slingerlands, New York-based company said it had a loss of 31 cents. Losses, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to 12 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 13 cents per share.

The alternative energy company posted revenue of $177.1 million in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $170 million.

