Plains GP: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains GP Holdings LP (PAGP) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $83 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had profit of 41 cents. Earnings, adjusted to account for discontinued operations, were 31 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The oil and gas holding company posted revenue of $11.58 billion in the period.

