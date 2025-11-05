Plains All American: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $441 million.…

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Plains All American Pipeline L.P. (PAA) on Wednesday reported third-quarter earnings of $441 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 55 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains and to account for discontinued operations, came to 39 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 34 cents per share.

The oil and gas transportation and storage company posted revenue of $11.58 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $12.96 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PAA at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PAA

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.