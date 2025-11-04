Live Radio
PJT Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

November 4, 2025, 7:05 AM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported net income of $39.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.85 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $447.1 million in the period.

