PJT Partners: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — PJT Partners Inc. (PJT) on Tuesday reported net income of $39.8 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and costs related to mergers and acquisitions, came to $1.85 per share.

The investment bank posted revenue of $447.1 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PJT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PJT

