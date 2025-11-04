Pinterest: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $92.1 million. On…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Pinterest Inc. (PINS) on Tuesday reported third-quarter earnings of $92.1 million.

On a per-share basis, the San Francisco-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 38 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 40 cents per share.

The digital pinboard and shopping tool company posted revenue of $1.05 billion in the period, matching Street forecasts.

For the current quarter ending in December, Pinterest said it expects revenue in the range of $1.31 billion to $1.34 billion.

