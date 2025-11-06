RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — Petroleo Brasileiro SA –…

RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — RIO DE JANERIO RJ BR, Brazil (AP) — Petroleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras (PBR) on Thursday reported profit of $6.03 billion in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Rio De Janerio Rj Br, Brazil-based company said it had profit of 94 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to 82 cents per share.

The oil and gas company posted revenue of $23.48 billion in the period.

