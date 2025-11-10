Perspective Therapeutics: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) on Monday reported a loss of $26 million in its…

SEATTLE (AP) — SEATTLE (AP) — Perspective Therapeutics, Inc. (CATX) on Monday reported a loss of $26 million in its third quarter.

The Seattle-based company said it had a loss of 35 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 33 cents per share.

The isotope-based medical products maker posted revenue of $209,000 in the period, which also did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $300,000.

