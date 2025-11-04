Personalis: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.7 million in…

FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — FREMONT, Calif. (AP) — Personalis Inc. (PSNL) on Tuesday reported a loss of $21.7 million in its third quarter.

The Fremont, California-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents per share.

The provider of contract research and genomic information posted revenue of $14.5 million in the period, exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $13.7 million.

Personalis expects full-year revenue in the range of $68 million to $73 million.

