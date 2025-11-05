Perrigo: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — DUBLIN (AP) — Perrigo Co. (PRGO) on Wednesday reported profit of $7.5 million in its third quarter.…

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of 5 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 80 cents per share.

The drug company posted revenue of $1.04 billion in the period.

Perrigo expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.70 to $2.80 per share.

