Permian Resources: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Permian Resources Corporation (PR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $59.2 million.…

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — MIDLAND, Texas (AP) — Permian Resources Corporation (PR) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $59.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Midland, Texas-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 37 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 30 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $1.32 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.34 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PR

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.