Permian Basin Royalty: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

DALLAS (AP) — DALLAS (AP) — Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) on Thursday reported profit of $6.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Dallas-based company said it had profit of 15 cents.

The owner of royalty interests in oil and gas properties posted revenue of $7.3 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PBT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PBT

