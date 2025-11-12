Perion Network: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Wednesday reported a loss of…

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — Perion Network Ltd. (PERI) on Wednesday reported a loss of $4.1 million in its third quarter.

The Tel Aviv, Israel-based company said it had a loss of 10 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 28 cents per share.

The digital media company posted revenue of $110.5 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $107.7 million.

Perion Network expects full-year revenue in the range of $430 million to $450 million.

