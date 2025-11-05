Performance Food: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of…

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Performance Food Group Co. (PFGC) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter profit of $93.6 million.

On a per-share basis, the Richmond, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.18 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.16 per share.

The food distributor posted revenue of $17.08 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $16.87 billion.

For the current quarter ending in December, Performance Food said it expects revenue in the range of $16.4 billion to $16.7 billion.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $67.5 billion to $68.5 billion.

