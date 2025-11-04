Perdoceo Education: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $39.9 million in…

SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — SCHAUMBURG, Ill. (AP) — Perdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO) on Tuesday reported earnings of $39.9 million in its third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Schaumburg, Illinois-based company said it had net income of 60 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, came to 65 cents per share.

The for-profit education company posted revenue of $211.9 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in December, Perdoceo Education expects its per-share earnings to range from 53 cents to 55 cents.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.54 to $2.56 per share.

