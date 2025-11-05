Penumbra: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — ALAMEDA, Calif. (AP) — Penumbra Inc. (PEN) on Wednesday reported third-quarter profit of $45.9 million. On…

On a per-share basis, the Alameda, California-based company said it had profit of $1.17. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 97 cents per share.

On a per-share basis, the Alameda, California-based company said it had profit of $1.17. Earnings, adjusted for pretax gains, came to 97 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 90 cents per share.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $354.7 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $340.7 million.

Penumbra expects full-year revenue of $1.38 billion.

