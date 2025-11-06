Peloton: Fiscal Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Peloton Interactive Inc. (PTON) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $13.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was breakeven on a per-share basis.

The exercise bike and treadmill company posted revenue of $550.8 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $541.1 million.

