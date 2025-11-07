Peapack-Gladstone: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $9.6 million.…

BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — BEDMINSTER, N.J. (AP) — Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. (PGC) on Friday reported third-quarter profit of $9.6 million.

The Bedminster, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 54 cents per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 59 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $112.7 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $70.7 million, which also fell short of Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $72.2 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGC

Copyright © 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.