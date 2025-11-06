PDF Solutions: Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) on Thursday reported net income of…

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — PDF Solutions Inc. (PDFS) on Thursday reported net income of $1.3 million in its third quarter.

The Santa Clara, California-based company said it had net income of 3 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 25 cents per share.

The provider of software and services for semiconductor makers posted revenue of $57.1 million in the period.

